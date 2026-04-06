Gary Trent Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday
Trent (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
Trent will miss a third straight game due to a bruised left hip, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Detroit. With the 27-year-old swingman sidelined, Cormac Ryan, Andre Jackson and Gary Harris are candidates to see increased playing time.
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