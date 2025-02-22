Gary Trent Injury: Working through left knee injury

Trent is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Miami due to a left knee contusion, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent played 30 minutes during the Bucks' 104-101 win over the Wizards and finished with nine points, six rebounds and two assists. He may have injured his left knee during that game, but it doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be in real jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. Trent has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals over 25.9 minutes per game in February.