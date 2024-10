Trent (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Trent landed on the injury report due to a right calf contusion, but the injury ended up being minor, so the sharpshooter will remain in the Bucks' starting backcourt alongside Damian Lillard. Trent posted 11 points and shot 2-for-5 from three-point range in the season-opening win over the 76ers on Wednesday.