Gary Trent News: Big night off bench
Trent closed with 23 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-89 win over the Lakers.
The performance tied his season scoring high, matching the 23 points he dropped on the Sixers on Feb. 9. Trent has found a little burst of consistency in March, scoring in double digits in five straight games -- his longest such streak since November -- while averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 threes, 1.8 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals and shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.
