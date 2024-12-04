Gary Trent News: Bounces back in Tuesday's win

Trent ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 128-107 win over Detroit.

The 25-year-old wing had scored just four total points over the prior two games while going 0-for-5 on three-point attempts, but Trent shook off the mini-slump Tuesday. Recent stumble aside, he's looked far more comfortable on the second unit -- over his last nine contests coming off the bench, Trent is averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 boards, 2.8 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 25.8 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent (25-for-47) from beyond the arc.