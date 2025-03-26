Fantasy Basketball
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Bumped into first five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Trent is part of the Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) out Wednesday and Damian Lillard (calf) out indefinitely, Trent will step into the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 4. In seven starts this season, Trent averaged 8.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 29.4 minutes per game. However, he should have a much higher usage while the Bucks are down their pair of stars.

