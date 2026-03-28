Gary Trent News: Drops team-high 18 in rout

Trent finished Saturday's 127-95 loss to San Antonio with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes.

The 18 points led the Bucks on the afternoon as Trent made his first start since Dec. 18 for the injury-ravaged club. The 27-year-old forward failed to score a point at all Wednesday, but he's scored in double digits in the other three of his last four games as he takes on a bigger role in the rotation. During that four-game stretch, Trent is averaging 12.3 points, 2.8 threes, 0.8 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes.