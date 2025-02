Trent (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent has shaken off a probable tag and will make a 17th straight appearance. Over his last 16 games, the sharpshooter has averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.