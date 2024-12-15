Gary Trent News: Goes missing Saturday

Trent amassed one point (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Hawks.

Trent's woeful season continued Saturday, scoring a season-low one point despite playing 22 minutes. After starting the first seven games of the season, Trent was subsequently moved to the bench following a string of poor performances. Across 23 games, Trent is averaging just 8.9 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per game.