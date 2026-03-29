Gary Trent News: Goes off for season-high 36 points

Trent finished Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Clippers with 36 points (12-21 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

It was easily a season-best showing by Trent, who scored a season-high 36 points while reaching the 30-point marker for the first time this year altogether. The Bucks are without Ryan Rollins (hip), Kevin Porter (knee) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), vacating a ton of usage in the interim. Trent has made consecutive starts and should remain worthy of streaming appeal until Milwaukee gets some reinforcements.