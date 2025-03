Trent (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent will return Sunday from a two-game absence due to right knee soreness. He has averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.4 three-pointers across 25.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.