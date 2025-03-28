Gary Trent News: Heads to bench Friday

Trent is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) is making his way back into the starting lineup, pushing Trent to the bench. The veteran sharpshooter should still play meaningful minutes against New York in Damian Lillard's (calf) absence, with Trent averaging 14.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.7 minutes over 12 games this month.