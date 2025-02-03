Fantasy Basketball
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Held scoreless

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 12:54pm

Trent registered zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Trent was playing through some hip soreness Sunday, so that could explain his poor performance. He was doing well prior to this setback, averaging 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 27.8 minutes per game in his previous five outings.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
