Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Held to four points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Trent logged four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to Cleveland.

This was a nightmare showing for Trent as the Bucks dropped to 1-6 on the season. To make matters worse, Trent was unable to take advantage of any extra touches vacated by Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh). In seven appearances for his new team, Trent is shooting a mere 28.8 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
