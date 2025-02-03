Gary Trent News: Held without a point

Trent registered zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Trent was playing through some hip soreness Sunday, so that could explain his poor performance. He was doing well prior to this setback, averaging 12.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 27.8 minutes per game in his previous five outings.