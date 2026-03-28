Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Hops into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Trent is part of the first five for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Trent will make his first start since Dec. 18, replacing AJ Green at the shooting guard spot. Trent has been in and out of the rotation in recent weeks, but he's been a significant contributor since the start of Kevin Porter's most recent stretch of absences (March 19). In the four games since, Trent is averaging 8.8 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range across 22.5 minutes.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Trent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Trent See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
62 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
89 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
91 days ago