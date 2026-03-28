Gary Trent News: Hops into starting lineup
Trent is part of the first five for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Trent will make his first start since Dec. 18, replacing AJ Green at the shooting guard spot. Trent has been in and out of the rotation in recent weeks, but he's been a significant contributor since the start of Kevin Porter's most recent stretch of absences (March 19). In the four games since, Trent is averaging 8.8 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range across 22.5 minutes.
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