Gary Trent News: Knocks down five triples off bench

Trent tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 115-110 loss to the Hawks.

Trent scored 14 of his 19 points in the second quarter while making all four of his three-point attempts, and he finished the contest as the Bucks' third-leading scorer behind Bobby Portis (26) and Damian Lillard (23). Trent has scored in double digits in three straight games, coinciding with the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).