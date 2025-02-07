Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Knocks down five triples off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 7:32pm

Trent tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 115-110 loss to the Hawks.

Trent scored 14 of his 19 points in the second quarter while making all four of his three-point attempts, and he finished the contest as the Bucks' third-leading scorer behind Bobby Portis (26) and Damian Lillard (23). Trent has scored in double digits in three straight games, coinciding with the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now