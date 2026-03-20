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Gary Trent News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Trent (adductor) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Trent exited Thursday's loss to the Jazz due to left adductor soreness, though he's set to return to action Saturday. However, the 27-year-old swingman isn't likely to see meaningful playing time unless Kevin Porter (knee) remains sidelined.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
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