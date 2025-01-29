Gary Trent News: Plays well in loss

Trent ended with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 loss to Portland.

Trent matched his season-best marks in steals and assists in the loss. He's been a 10th-round fantasy value in 11 January appearances, posting averages of 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per contest.