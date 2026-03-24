Gary Trent News: Pops for team-high 20 in loss
Trent closed with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.
The 20 points led the Bucks in the loss, as Ryan Rollins was the only starter to reach double digits. Trent tied his season scoring high with the performance, a mark he'd reached twice before in 2025-26, and his role and usage appear secure in the short term with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Kevin Porter (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) all on the shelf.
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