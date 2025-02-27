Gary Trent News: Provides boost off bench in win

Trent contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Thursday's 121-112 win over Denver.

Trent did it on both ends of the floor Thursday, coming off the bench and leading all second unit players in scoring while swiping a team-high trio of steals on the defensive end. Trent has tallied 15 or more points in 13 contests, adding three or more stelas in four of those outings.