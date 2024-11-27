Gary Trent News: Quiet with two points
Trent finished with two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Heat.
Trent's streak of games with double-digit points ended at six Tuesday as the shooting guard posted a dud in the win over Miami. Trent's fantasy appeal comes mostly from his perimeter shooting, as he averaged 3.7 triples in his previous six contests.
