Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Quiet with two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Trent finished with two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Heat.

Trent's streak of games with double-digit points ended at six Tuesday as the shooting guard posted a dud in the win over Miami. Trent's fantasy appeal comes mostly from his perimeter shooting, as he averaged 3.7 triples in his previous six contests.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now