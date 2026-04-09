Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Trent finished with seven points (3-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit.

Trent returned from a three-game absence related to a hip strain. Even with so many regulars sidelined for the Bucks, Trent continues to play a modest role with the second unit.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
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