Gary Trent News: Returns to action
Trent finished with seven points (3-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 137-111 loss to Detroit.
Trent returned from a three-game absence related to a hip strain. Even with so many regulars sidelined for the Bucks, Trent continues to play a modest role with the second unit.
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