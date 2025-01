Trent (hip) said he is good to go for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent will return to action Friday after missing Milwaukee's previous three contests due to a left hip flexor strain. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 22.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances.