Gary Trent News: Scores 13 points off bench
Trent totaled 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 win over Philadelphia.
Trent didn't deliver an eye-popping stat line by any means, but the veteran sharpshooter continues to make an impact as a reliable scoring weapon in the second unit for the Bucks. Trent has connected on three or more triples in six of his last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 14.0 points per game while making 45 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now