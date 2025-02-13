Gary Trent News: Scores 21 points Wednesday

Trent finished with 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Trent didn't look in the early stages of the season, but it's safe to say he's entering the All-Star break on a solid run of form while evidencing an uptick in his numbers across the board. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in double digits in all but one of his previous six games, averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 47.6 percent from three-point range over that span.