Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Season-high 12 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Trent totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 101-100 victory over the Rockets.

Trent led the Bucks' bench in scoring with a season high in points. The 25-year-old has struggled in a new setting thus far, though he has scored in double digits and shot 4-for-8 from the field in each of his last three contests. Trent also added a season high in threes made, and he shot 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first half alone.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now