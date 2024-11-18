Gary Trent News: Season-high 12 points in win

Trent totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 101-100 victory over the Rockets.

Trent led the Bucks' bench in scoring with a season high in points. The 25-year-old has struggled in a new setting thus far, though he has scored in double digits and shot 4-for-8 from the field in each of his last three contests. Trent also added a season high in threes made, and he shot 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the first half alone.