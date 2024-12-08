Gary Trent News: Season-high scoring total in win
Trent recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over Brooklyn.
Trent provided Milwaukee with a nice lift off the bench Sunday, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of three Bucks players with 20 or more points. Trent set a new season high in scoring, his first 20-point performance of the year. The veteran wing has connected on at least three threes in four straight outings, and in nine contests overall this season.
