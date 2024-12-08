Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Season-high scoring total in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 8:59pm

Trent recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over Brooklyn.

Trent provided Milwaukee with a nice lift off the bench Sunday, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of three Bucks players with 20 or more points. Trent set a new season high in scoring, his first 20-point performance of the year. The veteran wing has connected on at least three threes in four straight outings, and in nine contests overall this season.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now