Gary Trent News: Sets season high in scoring in win

Trent recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over Brooklyn.

Trent provided Milwaukee with a nice lift off the bench Sunday, connecting on a trio of threes while ending as one of three Bucks players with 20 or more points. Trent set a new season high in scoring, his first 20-point performance of the year. Trent has connected on at least three threes in four straight outings and in nine contests this season.