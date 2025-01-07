Gary Trent News: Solid outing in win

Trent registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 128-104 victory over the Raptors.

Trent may be averaging only 9.7 points per game for the Bucks, the lowest total since the 2019-20 season with the Blazers, but he has his moments off the bench for Milwaukee. The 25-year-old is shooting his second-best percentage of his career from deep at 41 percent, which has been a valuable asset for head coach Doc Rivers and company.