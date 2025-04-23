Gary Trent News: Struggles in Game 2

Trent logged four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to Indiana in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Similar to Game 1, Trent played a massive role off the bench, but he couldn't find his shot this time around. Kevin Porter was way more effective with nine points in 15 minutes, so it will be interesting to see that affects Trent's workload going forward.