Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Suiting up vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:24pm

Trent (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Trent has been a regular name in the injury report due to a nagging left knee patella tendinopathy, but he's set to suit up for an eighth consecutive contest. The veteran sharpshooter has been on a roll of late, averaging 14.8 points per game and hitting 44.7 percent of his threes over his last five contests.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
