Gary Trent News: Suiting up vs. Sacramento
Trent (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Trent has been a regular name in the injury report due to a nagging left knee patella tendinopathy, but he's set to suit up for an eighth consecutive contest. The veteran sharpshooter has been on a roll of late, averaging 14.8 points per game and hitting 44.7 percent of his threes over his last five contests.
