Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Tame effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Trent accumulated nine points (4-12 FG, 1-9 3Pt) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 loss to Orlando.

Despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest), Trent wasn't able to take advantage of the extra touches. The veteran had played a combined 10 minutes in his previous three outings, so it's safe to say he didn't successfully make a case for more responsibility.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
