Gary Trent News: Tame effort in loss
Trent accumulated nine points (4-12 FG, 1-9 3Pt) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 loss to Orlando.
Despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest), Trent wasn't able to take advantage of the extra touches. The veteran had played a combined 10 minutes in his previous three outings, so it's safe to say he didn't successfully make a case for more responsibility.
