Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 3:58pm

Trent (knee) available for Tuesday's game against Houston, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, the Bucks have upgraded Trent from probable to available Tuesday due to a right knee contusion. Over his last eight contests, the veteran swingman has averaged 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes while shooting 43.4 percent from downtown. Trent should handle his normal role off the bench against the Rockets.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
