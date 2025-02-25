Gary Trent News: Upgraded to available

Trent (knee) available for Tuesday's game against Houston, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, the Bucks have upgraded Trent from probable to available Tuesday due to a right knee contusion. Over his last eight contests, the veteran swingman has averaged 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes while shooting 43.4 percent from downtown. Trent should handle his normal role off the bench against the Rockets.