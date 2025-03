Trent (back) is available for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Trent will shake off a probable tag due to a lower back contusion and suit up Monday. The 26-year-old swingman has averaged 13.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.4 minutes per game in his last five outings.