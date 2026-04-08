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Gary Trent News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Trent (hip) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Trent didn't play Tuesday against the Nets, but the veteran sharpshooter has been upgraded to available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Trent back in the mix, the likes of Cormac Ryan and Gary Harris are likely to see fewer minutes in the backcourt.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
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