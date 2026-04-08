Gary Trent News: Will play Wednesday
Trent (hip) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Trent didn't play Tuesday against the Nets, but the veteran sharpshooter has been upgraded to available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Trent back in the mix, the likes of Cormac Ryan and Gary Harris are likely to see fewer minutes in the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Trent See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 35 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 463 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide65 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gary Trent See More