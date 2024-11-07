Gary Trent News: Won't start Thursday

Trent is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Coach Doc Rivers will try out Andre Jackson in the starting lineup with Trent joining the second unit. The 25-year-old has struggled through seven regular-season outings with his new club, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting only 28.8 percent from the field across 29.6 minutes per game.