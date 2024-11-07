Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Won't start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Trent is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Coach Doc Rivers will try out Andre Jackson in the starting lineup with Trent joining the second unit. The 25-year-old has struggled through seven regular-season outings with his new club, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting only 28.8 percent from the field across 29.6 minutes per game.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now