Georges Niang Injury: Questionable due to pending trade

Niang (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Niang will look to make his Hawks debut on Friday, though his next chance to feature will come Saturday against Washington if one day proves to be too quick of a turnaround. The forward played fairly significant minutes for Cleveland before the trade, and over his last 10 outings, he averaged 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per contest.