Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Georges Niang headshot

Georges Niang Injury: Shipped to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:30am

The Cavaliers traded Niang and Caris LeVert, along with draft picks, to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Niang was in the midst of a solid season for the Cavaliers, producing averages of 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc. He could have a similar role in Atlanta, as the franchise will not have Jalen Johnson (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. The Hawks may not be done making moves.

Georges Niang
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now