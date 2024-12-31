Georges Niang News: Hands out five assists

Niang notched three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 113-95 win over the Warriors.

Niang took just three shots on the night, but recorded a season-high five assists in the win. He's had a solid month overall, posting averages of 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 21.8 minutes across 12 December outings.