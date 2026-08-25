Georges Niang News: Inks contract with Golden State
Niang (foot) signed a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Warriors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Niang suffered a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot last offseason and was eventually traded from Utah to Memphis in February before being waived. He was unable to catch on with a team after being let go by the Grizzlies, though he'll provide frontcourt depth for the Warriors in 2026-27 and should be ready to go by the time training camp rolls around. Over 79 regular-season appearances (three starts) between the Cavaliers and Hawks in 2024-25, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.5 minutes per tilt.
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