Georges Niang News: Lights it up from deep off bench

Niang amassed 27 points (10-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 148-143 loss to the Pistons.

Niang fed into the offensive explosion the Hawks put forth Sunday by leading all players in threes made off the bench, finishing second on the team in scoring and three points away from the 30-point mark. Niang set season-high marks in both scoring and threes made, tallying at least 20 points with six or more threes in three outings this year. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in two of his last three contests and on four occasions.