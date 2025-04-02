Georges Niang News: Muted effort in loss

Niang amassed six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Mavericks.

Niang was a non-factor in the loss, continuing what has been an up-and-down ride since arriving in Atlanta. It's typically hit or miss when it comes to Niang's production, with his value tied up in points and threes. He has scored fewer than seven points in three of the past four games, averaging 7.8 points and 2.0 three-pointers during that time.