Georges Niang News: Notches 13 points

Niang notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 win over the Mavericks.

Niang has reached double figures in four of his last five outings for Cleveland as he continues to provide a lift off the bench. During that stretch, Niang has produced averages of 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes per game.