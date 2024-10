Niang accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and five rebounds across 15 minutes during Friday's 113-101 win over the Pistons.

Niang didn't produce anything of note despite playing what could be considered meaningful minutes. Although he figures to touch the floor on most nights, Niang's fantasy upside is very limited. Outside of some streaming appeal, managers are within their rights to ignore him across just about every format.