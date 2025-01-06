Fantasy Basketball
Georges Niang headshot

Georges Niang News: Scores 10 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Niang chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 win over Charlotte.

Niang has reached 20 minutes just two times over his last five appearances, as the wing rotation is suddenly crowded with the return of Max Strus. Over his last five games, Niang holds averages of 8.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 18.5 minutes.

Georges Niang
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
