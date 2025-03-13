Georges Niang News: Scores 12 points in win

Niang registered 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hornets.

The Hawks have won four straight games to improve to 32-34 on the season, and Niang has been on a mini heater during that stretch with averages of 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers on 52.4 percent shooting from the field. He's likely to remain a key part of the second unit offense to close out the season.