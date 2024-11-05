Georges Niang News: Season-high 26 minutes

Niang ended Monday's 116-114 win over the Bucks with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Caris LeVert (knee) and Dean Wade (illness) joined Max Strus (ankle) on the sidelines, allowing Niang to play a season-high 26 minutes off the bench. The veteran won't shock people with his production, but he's a solid depth piece that can get hot from deep, which he did Monday night. Niang has two games with at least a trio of made three-pointers this season, but he's shooting just 23.8 percent from deep in his other six appearances.