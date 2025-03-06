Georges Niang News: Shines off bench as top scorer

Niang put forth 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over Indiana.

Niang put on a show off the bench in Thursday's contest, leading all Hawks in scoring and threes made while pacing the Atlanta bench in rebounds in a strong performance. Niang posted his second-highest scoring total of the year, falling behind only his season high showing Feb. 23 when he recorded 27 points. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in five outings this year.