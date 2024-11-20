Fantasy Basketball
Georges Niang News: Spark off bench in 20-point outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Niang amassed 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 win over the Pelicans.

Niang gave Cleveland a needed lift off the bench Wednesday, leading all Cavaliers in scoring while ending second on the team in threes made in a 20-point showcase. Niang posted new season-high marks in scoring and threes made, tallying at least 10 points with three or more threes in four contests this year.

